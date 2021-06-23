Man shoots self during New Ulm traffic stop

New Ulm police say a man shot himself Tuesday while pulled over for a traffic violation.

An officer made the stop at about 8:13 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of 7th South St.

Police say the adult man became non-compliant and combative during the traffic stop. “During the ensuing struggle, the subject produced a handgun that was in his possession and shot himself.”

The man was transported to a local hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is joining New Ulm police on the investigation of the incident.