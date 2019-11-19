      Weather Alert

Man shot dead near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

Nov 19, 2019 @ 3:01am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

The Pioneer Press reports police at 10:13 p.m. Saturday received reports of the shooting near the Mississippi River and just southeast of the historic Stone Arch Bridge. Officers found a man outdoors “gravely injured” from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He appeared to be in his 30s.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Police had announced no arrests as of Sunday morning. Police say the shooting marks Minneapolis’ 40th homicide this year.

(Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com)

