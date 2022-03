ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has been shot trying to fend off a band of catalytic converter thieves in St. Paul.

WCCO-TV reports the incident occurred early Sunday morning when a man in his 20s confronted multiple people who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter.

The man was shot in the arm and in the chest. Police say he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.