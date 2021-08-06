Man shot to death in Renville Thursday evening

A man was shot to death at a residence in Renville on Thursday evening.

On August 5, at approximately 10:14 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a person had been shot with a firearm at 103 Main Street North in Renville. Law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel, and a medical helicopter were dispatched.

Officers arrived to find a male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to RCW School’s ball field to meet North Air Care. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy will be performed at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Law enforcement has taken a 26-year-old male into custody related to the shooting. The suspect is being held in at the Renville County Jail in Olivia. Formal charges by the Renville County Attorney’s Office are expected in the coming days. It is believed that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and that this was an isolated incident. Law enforcement does not believe that the public is in any danger.

The case is being investigated by the Renville Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).