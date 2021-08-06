      Weather Alert

Man shot to death in Renville Thursday evening

Aug 6, 2021 @ 8:59am

A man was shot to death at a residence in Renville on Thursday evening.

On August 5, at approximately 10:14 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office  received a 911 call reporting a person had been shot with a firearm at 103 Main Street North in  Renville. Law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel, and a medical helicopter were dispatched.  

Officers arrived to find a male who had suffered an apparent gunshot  wound. He was transported by ambulance to RCW School’s ball field to meet North Air  Care. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead. The name of the  victim is being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy will be performed at  the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.  

Law enforcement has taken a 26-year-old male into custody related to the shooting. The suspect is being  held in at the Renville County Jail in Olivia. Formal charges by the Renville County Attorney’s  Office are expected in the coming days. It is believed that the victim and the suspect knew each  other, and that this was an isolated incident. Law enforcement does not believe that the public is in  any danger.  

The case is being investigated by the Renville Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office  and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).  

Hooray!

Connect With Us Listen To Us On