Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead.

The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead.

The deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The sheriff did not say how the suspect died, and didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons.

Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis