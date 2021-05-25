Man trimming trees suffers electrocution accident in Yellow Medicine County Monday

A man trimming trees in Yellow Medicine County suffered injuries when his equipment bumped into power lines Monday.

On May 24, at about 2:3o p.m., the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an electrocution related accident in Clarkfield. The report stated a male victim in a bucket lift trimming trees came into contact with an electrical line.

Emergency personal responded to the scene to render aid once the power was off. Those responding to the scene were the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkfield Ambulance, Clarkfield Fire/rescue, Granite Falls Ambulance, Renville tactical rescue team, and North Memorial Air Care transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center.

At this time no name is available for release or severity of injuries.