Man turns himself in for drunk driving at Brown County Jail

A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving.

Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court.

A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28 at about 7:30 p.m. that an intoxicated man – Bauer – had driven himself to the jail.

Bauer allegedly told the officer he had been drinking the evening of January 27 and drank his last drink at about 4:30 a.m. that morning. Bauer said he drank four vodka-Mountain Dew mixes before driving from Cottage Grove to the Brown County Jail, he felt buzzed, and he shouldn’t have driven with alcohol in his system, according to the complaint.

Police say Bauer smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and his speech slurred.

A criminal complaint says Bauer had difficulty with field sobriety tests. A breath test put his blood-alcohol content at .19, according to court records.