Man wanted in Nicollet County arrested in Winnebago salvage yard

Police say a man wanted on felony warrants in Nicollet County was arrested after he was tracked to a Winnebago salvage yard.

The incident began when a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep SUV at 4×4 Truck and Auto Parts off Highway 169 and 240th St. Police say the SUV, which was registered to an owner from Grenada, was pulling a Dodge pickup truck.

A press release from Nicollet County says the Jeep passenger “bailed out of the vehicle and ran,” when the SUV pulled over. The officer apparently recognized the fleeing man as Jacob John Friedrichs, who was wanted on a felony warrant in Nicollet County.

Investigators say they searched the salvage yard and its wooded areas for over an hour, using a canine and two local drones to locate Friedrichs. He was found hiding in an old camper and was arrested without incident, according to the release.

The driver of the Jeep, Michael Schugel, of Mankato, remained with the Jeep, according to police.