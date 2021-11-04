Man wanted on parole violations jailed after pursuit involving Mankato teen, says task force

A man wanted on parole violations was arrested after a pursuit that involved a Mankato teen.

Peter John Lohre, 24, is in custody after the incident, which happened Wednesday evening. Lohre, who was wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, was spotted by agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, according to a press release from Commander Jeff Wersal.

The release says Lohre was in a vehicle traveling west on Highway 14 from Waseca. The vehicle was driven by a female later identified as a 19-year-old Mankato woman.

Blue Earth county Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop near Smith’s Mill, where they say Lohre refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle. The car then fled westbound on Highway 14 , the woman still driving, according to the release. The ensuing pursuit lasted about five miles before police deployed a tire deflation device. Lohre and the driver were taken into custody after the pursuit was terminated at the intersection of Highway 14 and Co Rd 55.

The female driver, whose name will not be released at this time, told police Lohre had threatened to shoot her and the deputies with a gun during the traffic stop if she didn’t flee. The woman has been released from custody.

A loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen from another state was located in the vehicle. Suspected methanmphetamine was also found in the front seat, according to the release.

Lohre was booked in the Blue Earth County Jail on potential charges of kidnapping, 2nd-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, 3rd-degree controlled substance possession, and receiving stolen property.