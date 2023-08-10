Man wanted on warrant hospitalized after pursuit, crash

A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after a report of a domestic assault led to a police pursuit and crash.

Fernando Guitierrez, 45, was hospitalized for apparent minor injuries following the incident, which began shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the 500 block of West Blue Earth Street in Lake Crystal after a citizen reported a woman with injuries and a male suspect sitting in a car in the area nearby.

A press release says Blue Earth County deputies tried to make contact with Gutierrez, but he fled, leading law enforcement on a pursuit on county roads and highways in western Blue Earth County and eastern Watonwan County. Police say speeds reached approximately 100 mph.

Just before 7:30 a.m., Gutierrez lost control and crashed into a guardrail on Highway 30, about five miles west of Highway 169, according to a press release. Police say he actively resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

The Hyundai Gutierrez was driving sustained significant damage as a result of the crash. There were no injuries to law enforcement, according to the release.

A state patrol crash report says alcohol was detected in Gutierrez’s system.

A warrant was issued for Guttierrez’s arrest after he allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her car. Police confirmed to SMN that the car he was driving during the pursuit was not the stolen vehicle.

Gutierrez will be held at the Blue Earth County Jail on charges related to his warrant and the pursuit.