Man Who Died After Arrest in Minneapolis Identified as George Floyd

The man who died after being subject of an arrest in Minneapolis that saw an officer place his knee on his neck for several minutes has been identified as George Floyd.

Friends of Floyd, who is also known as Big Floyd, have identified him on social media, with his identity later shared by progressive group A Better Minnesota.

“George Floyd’s death is another testament to the lack of respect for black lives by many law enforcement officers, & by all who don’t speak up and take action against the continuous attacks & murders brought on by law enforcement within black communities,” A Better Minnesota wrote on Twitter.

“George Floyd was unarmed, restrained, and yet was killed. This is disgusting, inhumane, and things must change!”

On social media, the hashtag #ICantBreathe was trending in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning, which were words utter by Floyd in the video of his arrest, and also recalls the death of Eric Garner, who was held around the neck during arrest in New York City.

On Facebook, a woman named Christina Unique Dawson wrote of Floyd: “They really killed my baby!! 😭😭I don’t even know what to do y’all!! This is not real! And all I can think is if I would have seen that video!! He would have just been another black dead body in the hospital!!”

Nationally known civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced his firm has been retained by Floyd’s family to represent them in their case against the City of Minneapolis.

“We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him in the police car and get off his neck,” Crump said.

“This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained for questioning about a non-violent charge. We will seek justice for the family of George Floyd, as we demand answers from the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Minneapolis PD says police had been called to 38th and Chicago Ave. to a report of a forgery in progress, and got into an altercation with Floyd after asking him to come down from a vehicle on which he was sitting.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has announced that its prosecutors are helping the FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in their investigation of the case, saying it’s “shocked and saddened” by the video.

“At the end of the investigation, the findings will be presented to our office for consideration of prosecution,” a release from the office says.