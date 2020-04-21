Man who died in river shootout with police identified

(Mankato, MN) – The Ramsey County Medical examiner has identified the man killed in a shootout with police on the Minnesota River last weekend.

Austin Dean Heights, 24, no permanent address, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release.

On Saturday, Heights allegedly robbed a convenience store on Highway 169 in Mankato, then fled police on a raft on the Minnesota River.

Heights reportedly shot at officers, who returned gunfire.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is continuing to investigate the incident, and will release the names of the officers who fired their weapons when interviews are complete.