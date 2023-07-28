River 105 River 105 Logo

Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says

July 28, 2023 12:04PM CDT
@ap.news This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The heavily armed man who killed one Fargo police officer and wounded two as they were investigating a traffic stop had been interviewed about his guns in 2021 after the FBI received a tip.

The FBI and Fargo Police Department told The Associated Press in a joint statement Thursday that the FBI received an anonymous tip about Mohamad Barakat in July 2021.

The statement says the tip expressed concern about his mental state and noted he had a significant number of firearms. The FBI forwarded the information to the Fargo Police Department. The statement says detectives interviewed Barakat, and he denied any ill intent.

The FBI and Fargo police say no further action could be taken since there was no evidence of an imminent threat.

