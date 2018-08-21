Man Who Led Law Enforcement On Pursuit Through Southern Minnesota Connected To Car Dealership Theft

A man who led local law enforcement on a pursuit through at least five southern Minnesota counties Sunday morning before he was arrested in Jackson County is also suspected of burglarizing a Shakopee vehicle dealership.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leroy Takye Bradley of Minneapolis was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s office at 11:10 a.m. Sunday morning following pursuits through Waseca, Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown and Jackson counties. Bradley was driving a black Dodge Durango that had been reported stolen when he was arrested on Highway 71 near 910th Street in Jackson County.

A 2018 Dodge Durango SRT was stolen off the lot of Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Shakopee Sunday morning. The dealership had also reported a burglary on Friday night at 11:03 p.m. of keys to approximately 300 vehicles. The Durango, valued at more than $60,000 was recovered Sunday in Jackson County.

Authorities are still trying to sort out where the chase began, but Janesville Police Chief Dave Ulmen said a Durango led police on a chase that exceeded speeds of over 100 miles per hour. The chase went west on Highway 14 towards Waseca, then onto Highways 13 and 99 before the pursuing officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. Ulmen said it was Steele County dispatch who called Janeville PD with the information at about 9:54 a.m. Sunday morning. Southern Minnesota News has reached out to Steele County, but has not yet heard back.

Deputy Bill Davis of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says law enforcement received a call Sunday morning at 9:41 that a stolen vehicle that was entering Blue Earth County. Davis says deputies waited at Highways 14 and 22 and pursued a black Durango to Courtland. Blue Earth County deputies were joined by Nicollet County law enforcement, who say they pursued a that same vehicle on Highway 14 through Courtland Sunday morning. Both agencies dropped the pursuit near New Ulm.

The Durango was next located by the Springfield Police Department west of Sleepy Eye Sunday. According to the Springfield Police, Jackson County had requested their reports on the pursuit.

More information is pending from various counties.

Bradley is currently in the Jackson County Jail being held on charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

