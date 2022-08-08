Man who threatened deputies with knife is shot and killed

OSTEGO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife early Sunday in Ostego, which is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Wright County Sheriff’s office said the man had threatened to harm his family and himself before deputies arrived at the home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Initially, the man agreed to go to the hospital, but before an ambulance arrived he grabbed a knife and fled into the neighborhood. Deputies confronted the man in a backyard and tried to subdue him with their Tasers, but that wasn’t successful.

The sheriff’s office said that when the man threatened the deputies with the knife, two deputies shot him. He died later at a hospital.