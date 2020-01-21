Man whose body found day later died from accident injuries

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Officials say the man whose body was found in a highway median a day after a car crash in Shakopee last week died of injuries suffered in that accident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 22-year-old Ryan Hobot, of Eagan, died from multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the crash last Wednesday.

A passerby spotted Hobot’s body Thursday afternoon in the median of Highway 169.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the circumstances of Hobot’s death. The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps says Hobot was a member of the organization.