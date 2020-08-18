Man, woman found dead in Anoka County home

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Blaine. Anoka County sheriff’s officials say officers responded to a domestic call about 8:30 p.m. Monday and learned a man in the house was armed with a gun.

The sheriff department’s SWAT team was called to the scene. While officers were on the scene, multiple gunshots could be heard inside the home.

Law enforcement officers tried to contact anyone inside the house, but got no response. They entered the home and found a man and a woman had died. Two children were taken from the house. Their ages and conditions have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.