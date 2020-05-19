Mankato accepting applications for small business loan program

(Mankato, MN) – Small business owners in Mankato could be eligible for a loan to help with certain operating costs.

A press release from the city says small businesses that have lost at least 50 percent of revenue due to COVID-19 may apply for a loan of up to $5,000 through the city’s Sustaining Loan Program.

Funds can be use for operating capital for lease/mortgage payments, property taxes, supply and inventory and utility bills. Funds will first be applied to any past due utilities.

The loans have:

Zero percent interest rate for a one-year deferral period.

Interest rate of two percent after the deferral period.

Maximum length of two years from the time deferral period ends.

Applications are due by June 1, and are available online.