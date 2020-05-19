      Weather Alert

Mankato accepting applications for small business loan program

May 19, 2020 @ 7:00am

(Mankato, MN) – Small business owners in Mankato could be eligible for a loan to help with certain operating costs.

A press release from the city says small businesses that have lost at least 50 percent of revenue due to COVID-19 may apply for a loan of up to $5,000 through the city’s Sustaining Loan Program.

Funds can be use for operating capital for lease/mortgage payments, property taxes, supply and inventory and utility bills.  Funds will first be applied to any past due utilities.

The loans have:

  • Zero percent interest rate for a one-year deferral period.
  • Interest rate of two percent after the deferral period.
  • Maximum length of two years from the time deferral period ends.

Applications are due by June 1, and are available online.

