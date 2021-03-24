Mankato area construction unions hosting free food giveaway

Mankato area construction unions will give away a semi-truck full of food on Friday.

The free food will be distributed at New Creation World Outreach Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to everyone.

The giveaway is a partnership with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, with an entire semi full of fresh food and fresh milk. The food boxes are pre-packaged and weigh 30 lbs each.

The event will include drive-through pickup at the church, 1124 River Dr, North Mankato.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ON AVAILABILITY