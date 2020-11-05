Mankato Area Public School Board to formally act on Director of Communications selection

The Mankato Area Public School Board is set to act on the recommendation of a Director of Communications for the school district.

Stacy Wells would assume the role effective Nov 30. Wells’ experiences include coordinating equity and integration programming in several school districts, including Lakeville, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, and Minneapolis. She most recently served as the director for equity and inclusion with the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

“When Wells begins her duties with Mankato Area Public Schools, the district will transition its communications partnership with the City of Mankato, and there will be more focused collaboration on mutual efforts, topics, and issues,” a press release from the district says.