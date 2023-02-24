Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts calandar to meet state requirements

Mankato Area Public Schools will adjust its calendar to meet state requirements for classroom instruction due to the number of weather-related cancellations this school year.

Starting March 6, Central High School will add 10 minutes to the beginning of the school day for the remainder of the year. Central will begin at 8:20 a.m.

Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows will add five minutes to the end of each school day from Monday, March 13 through Monday, March 20. Students will be dismissed at 3:25 p.m. instead of 3:20 p.m. School administrators say the change is necessary to make up for 30 minutes of instruction time.

A message to district families says MAPS staff worked together to identify days that will change from non-student contact days to regular student days. For each additional school cancellation, MAPS will add a K-12 student day to the calendar.

On March 10, K-5 students will attend school and be released at 12:30 p.m. (12:50 p.m. for Bridges). The day will likely run like an Early Release day. Students in grades 6 through 8 will not attend school on March 10 due to parent-teacher conferences, and high school students will attend school as scheduled.

If additional school cancellations happen after February 24, school days will be added in this order: March 28, March 27, and days in June, beginning June 8.

