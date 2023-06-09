Mankato Area Public Schools announce staffing changes

New principals have been chosen at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds middle schools.

Jessica Buttell will be the new principal at Dakota Meadows. Buttell is currently the Dean of Students at Dakota Meadows. Chelsea Anderson-Ball has been selected as the principal at Prairie Winds. She is currently the Interim Assistant Principal for Mankato Area Public Schools.

Both women begin their new roles on July 1.

Meanwhile, Dr. Will Remmert has been selected as the new assistant principal at Mankato East High School. Remmert currently works at Solution Tree. He was previously a principal in New Prague, and at Washington and Jefferson elementary schools in Mankato.