Mankato Area Public Schools changes medication policy to allow Narcan administration

Staff at Mankato Area Public Schools will now be allowed to administer Narcan to students who have overdosed on opioids.

MAPS announced Friday that the district has revised its student medication policy. The new policy allows trained school staff to carry and administer Narcan (naloxone) to students or others who are believed to be experiencing an opioid overdose.

In addition, MAPS middle and high schools will now have Narcan available on-site in health offices, and in defibrillator stations.

Narcan is an emergency medication given by nasal spray that can work instantly to reverse opioid overdose.