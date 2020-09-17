Mankato Area Public Schools Confirm COVID-19 Case In Elementary Childcare Program

A COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the Kennedy Elementary School ACES childcare program, Mankato Area Public Schools announced Wednesday.

School officials said in a press release that the risk of exposure for others is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.

“Staff are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify those who had close and prolonged contact with the individual,” the release says.

Information about that person will not be released due to data privacy.

