Mankato Area Public Schools holding community sessions on school resource officer use

Mankato Area Public Schools will host several community engagement sessions this month that will focus on the use of resource officers in district schools.

Cultural liaisons from District 77 will be present during the sessions, which are facilitated in partnership by Equity Specialist Stacy Wells, the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, and the Mankato YWCA.

Registration is required due to COVID-19, and capacity is limited. Registration is available on the MAPS website.

The following in-person sessions are scheduled:

Thursday, November 5, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

West High School auditorium, 1315 S. Riverfront Dr.

Tuesday, November 10, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

East High School auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Rd.

In-person sessions for immigrant and refugee populations:

Wednesday, November 11, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Lincoln Community Center auditorium, 110 Fulton St.

Mankato Area Public Schools’ liaisons will help facilitate the conversations.

Friday, November 20, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Community Center auditorium, 110 Fulton St.

Mankato Area Public Schools’ liaisons will help facilitate the conversations.

Virtual session information:

Tuesday, November 17, 5:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend in-person sessions, a virtual option is being provided. Breakout groups will be available for those who require interpreters.

The community is also asked to provide feedback through an engagement survey on the use of school resource officers within the district. The survey will be available through November 23. MAPS families and the public are invited to participate.

For more information contact staff at 507-387-1868.