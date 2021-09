Mankato Area Public Schools is inviting the public to join a celebration of the community’s racial diversity.

Registration is still open for the Equity Summit on Thursday, September 16. The evening event includes art, music, dinner, and a keynote speaker.

The Equity Summit will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Event Center. It’s an effort to eliminate racial, ethnic, and other social and economic disparities. A registration link is below.

REGISTER FOR THE EQUITY SUMMIT