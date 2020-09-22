Mankato Area Public Schools launches COVID-19 dashboard

(Mankato, MN) – Parents can stay informed about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mankato Area Public Schools.

MAPS has launched a dashboard that will include information about new virus cases within the school district. The dashboard will be updated regularly.

The most recent COVID-19 case reported was at West High School. The dashboard currently lists four cases that have been identified from September 9 to September 16

School staff is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify anyone who has contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

MAPS COVID-19 DASHBOARD