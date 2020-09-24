Mankato Area Public Schools name new coaches

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Area Public Schools is announcing the hiring of three new coaches at East and West high schools:

Darwin Silva, Head Coach of East High School boys’ tennis

Silva has 13 years of combined coaching experience, including four years with the West High School girl’s tennis team, five years at Peninsula Community Center, and four years with the Arkansas Comets and Mankato United soccer clubs.

Silva teaches special education at Futures.

Nick Yenser, Co-Head Coach of East High School boy’s track and field

Yenser has 13 years of combined coaching experience, including five years at Dakota Meadows, coaching the junior high track team, four years as the East High School track team, and four years with East High School wrestling.

Sam Stier, Head Coach of West High School baseball

Stier has eight years of coaching experience, including one year with West High School C-Squad baseball, six years at Waterville, Elysian, Morristown as a varsity coach, and one year at Bethany Lutheran College as the assistant baseball coach.