Mankato Area Public Schools offering free meals to kids

(Mankato, MN) – Kids 18-year-old and younger can get a free meal this summer through Mankato Area Public Schools.

Starting Wednesday, June 10, MAPS will provide meals at no charge to youth. Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children will receive lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day.

On Fridays, children will receive lunch for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and breakfast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meals may be picked up at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, June 26

East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, Mankato (will close for construction)

All Saints Church, 605 Fourth Street, Madison Lake (will close for summer)

Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, August 21 (closed July 3)