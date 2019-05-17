Mankato Area Public Schools offering free summer breakfast & lunch to children

(Mankato, MN) – Free lunch will be offered to Mankato children under age 18 this summer.

Mankato Area Public Schools will participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer food service program.  Meals will be provided to children no charge Monday through Friday.  Breakfast will be serviced between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Locations are as follows:

Monday, June 10 through Friday, August 23 (closed July 4 and 5)

  • East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road, Mankato
  • West High School, 1351 South Riverfront Drive, Mankato

Thursday, June 13 through Friday, August 23 (closed July 4 and 5)

  • Franklin Elementary School, 1000 Broad Street, Mankato
  • Hoover Elementary School, 1524 Hoover Drive, North Mankato
  • Jefferson Elementary School, 100 James Avenue, Mankato
  • Kennedy Elementary School, 2600 East Main Street, Mankato
  • Monroe Elementary School, 441 Monroe Avenue, North Mankato
  • Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1001 Heron Drive, Mankato

