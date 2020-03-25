Mankato Area Public Schools preparing for distance learning

(Mankato, MN) – Distance learning will be a new experience for students and staff alike, but District 77 is prepared to face the challenge.

In a March 24 update, Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent Paul Peterson said if the Minnesota Department of Education determines distance learning is necessary, staff are prepared to move forward.

Pre-K through fifth grade materials are being packaged by staff and will be ready for distribution soon, said Peterson’s update. Work is also being prepared for students in grades 6 -12.

Each school will send material pick-up details to families with pick-up times, dates, and logistics related to specific learning plans.

Distance learning would begin the week of March 30.