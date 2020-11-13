Mankato Area Public Schools report 21 COVID cases in past week

A Minnesota continues to report record COVID-19 numbers, Mankato Area Public Schools is reporting 21 new virus cases in the district in the past week.

The latest report covered the period between November 4 and November 11. The 21 new cases involved both staff and students.

A case rate data report released each Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health shows that Blue Earth County’s case rate is at 51 per 10,000 residents. In Nicollet County, case rates increased from 35 to 48 over the last week. MDH recommends full distance learning for all students when case rates are at 50 or above.

MAPS announced earlier this week that all schools would transition to distance learning within the next couple of weeks.