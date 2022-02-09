Mankato Area Public Schools revamps mask policy

A new mask policy will go into effect next week at Mankato Area Public Schools.

The change comes following a significant decrease in COVID-19 infections throughout the district, according to an email to MAPS families from Superintendent Paul Peterson. A decline in staff absences also contributed to the decision, says the email.

Starting next week, face masks will be recommended for students in grades Pre-K through 12, but not required. Peterson’s email says the district will continue to review school-level health data and make changes to mitigation strategies on an as-needed basis.

“Please be aware, the federal mask mandate on all public transportation, including school buses, is still in effect,” says the email