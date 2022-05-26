Mankato Area Public Schools seeks community input for building name

Mankato Area Public Schools is looking to the public to name its new building.

The school system recently purchased the former MRCI building at 15 Map Drive. Interior demolition of the building began May 10. The district says everything is going smoothly, as contractors remove ceilings, walls, and floors as they prepare to create a four-classroom pod and office pod.

The first occupants in the fall will be the Early Childhood Center from North Mankato and the preschool administration.

