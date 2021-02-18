Mankato Area Public Schools to return to in-person learning

In-person learning will resume at Mankato Area Public Schools for middle and high school students

MAPS students in grades 6-12 will make the transition from hybrid learning next Thursday, Feb 25. Students will have in-person learning four days per week with Wednesdays remaining a distance learning day.

School-specific information will be communicated through school leaders.

Feb 22 & Feb 23 will be no school days so staff can prepare for the transition.

School officials say they’re confident the district is meeting the key mitigation expectations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Education.

MAPS will have well over 1,000 staff members who have either received or have been offered vaccines in the coming days, according to an email from the district.