Mankato artist selected as Surly Brewing designer

A Mankato artist has been chosen as Surly Brewing’s 2021 Darkness Artist.

Justin Bergo is a freelance artist, born and raised in Minnesota, currently working out of Mankato.

Surly Brewing holds an annual Darkness Artist search, each year putting out a call for a designer or illustrator to take the design reins for Surly’s Darkness, a Russian Imperial Stout. Surly describes the beer as dark, decadent, and rich.

“The designer takes lead on selecting a monster or creature of lore to be featured not only on Darkness but the full line-up of Darkness releases,” said a press release from Surly.

Bergo’s artwork will be featured on bottles, posters, apparel, and more. Surly says he was chosen from dozens of highly-qualified artists from Minnesota and beyond.