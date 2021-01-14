Mankato auto shop fire ruled accidental

A fire at a Mankato auto shop Monday afternoon was accidental, says Mankato Public Safety.

The blaze at Dean’s Northtown Auto on N Riverfront Dr started in the southwest corner of the shop, according to Commander Sean Hayes.

Hayes called the fire unique, saying the flames climbed the walls, getting into the roof. Heavy equipment was brought in to combat the fire, resulting in a partial roof collapse and a wall collapse.

Damages were estimated at $350,000.