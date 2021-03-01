Mankato Bar Allegedly Violated Capacity & Mask Restrictions Last Weekend
A Mankato bar had allegedly violated state executive orders put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Violations at the South Street Saloon were observed by police Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., according to police records.
Associate Director Dan Schisel said the establishment had exceeded capacity, which is 50% or 250 people – whichever is lower – under the governor’s order. He also cited maskless staff members.
A report will be forwarded to the necessary state agencies for review, according to Schisel.
Source: southernminnesotanews.com
