Mankato Brewery debuting new beer for Hockey Day

Mankato Brewery is debuting new beer in honor of Hockey Day Minnesota, which will be hosted in Mankato this winter.

Cross-Czech Pilsner is a traditional brew with a hint of biscuit. It will be distributed statewide in cans and on tap, starting next week.

Hockey Day Minnesota is set for January 22 at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Field. It was initially slated for 2021, but canceled because of the pandemic. It’s the first year that Hockey Day will come to southern Minnesota. Past events have taken place in the metro area and northern Minnesota.