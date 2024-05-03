Mankato car wash vandal sought

Mankato police are looking for the man who vandalized a Kwik Trip Carwash

Mankato police are asking the public for help in identifying a carwash vandal.

According to a press release from the Mankato Department of Public Safety, staff at the Kwik Trip off Hoffman Rd (921 Confeflower Lane) discovered their car wash was malfunctioning. When staff reviewed surveillance footage, they saw a man enter the car wash on foot at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. The man tampered with electrical boxes and ripped out wires before leaving in a white vehicle.

Damages are estimated to be at least $5,000.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to contact investigators at (507) 387-8725 with information.