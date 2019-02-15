Mankato CBD Hemp Dropz Opens Doors

People are increasingly searching for alternatives to costly pharmaceuticals that carry a laundry list of side effects, and a new Mankato store is offering options.

CBD Hemp Dropz at 111 Star Street is a joint effort opened by co-owners Jake Schrom and Ty Homan in late January.

Schrom said he began using CBD after anxiety and stress from business and life began to weigh on him, but he didn’t like the way medication made him feel. Once he started CBD products, he felt relaxed and calm. “It’s really changed my life,” said Schrom.

There is a difference in the products customers will find in the CBD Hemp Dropz storefront compared to direct sales by oil distributors that you may see on Facebook, say Schrom and Homan. “Our most effective product is a water-soluble product; you can mix it with coffee, water, juice, anything. Our bodies absorb it a lot better [than oils].”

The stigma still persists that CBD carries the same effects of marijuana because of its association. “There are no side effects that along with CBD; you can’t take too much, said Homan. It’s not like taking an Oxycontin or Oxycodone where you can overdose. You’re getting all the relief without the side effects.” CBD Hemp Dropz carries both THC and THC-free products.

Schrom says his favorite product is the water-soluble drops, which he uses in the CBD coffee. Homan prefers the gummies, which he says has improved his sleep habits. “I sleep like a baby,” he said.

Hours for CBD Hemp Dropz are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ordering is available online at the Mankato CBD website

“We have people come in, and it’s really cool hearing their stories and how it helped them,” said Schrom. It makes it really enjoyable.”

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

