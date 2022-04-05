Mankato charged after allegedly pulling gun at person in his driveway

A Mankato man is accused of pointing a handgun at a person who was in his driveway to help someone move.

Brentyn James Zernechel, 36, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. He’s also charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of domestic assault, both misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman was moving her things out of Zernechel’s home with the help of a sibling. Zernechel apparently yelled out the window that he didn’t know who was in the driveway. He then allegedly came out with a 9mm handgun, racked the slide, and chambered a bullet in front of the victims.

The complaint says Zernechel pointed the gun at the sibling and said to leave or he would “f**king kill” that victim. Police say the victim had never entered Zernechel’s home.

Two people who arrived to help with the move witnessed the handgun incident, according to the complaint.

A neighborhood witness told investigators that Zernechel was screaming at people on his driveway.

The complaint says two children under the age of six were safely removed from the household and more firearms were seized.

Zernechel’s portable breath test put his blood-alcohol level at .22, according to the complaint. Police say he was placed in a detoxification center in Rochester.