Mankato City Council approves emergency ordinance with up to $1 million in funds

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that provides up to $1 million to fund emergency management operations.

In a special meeting with members attending by phone, the council unanimously approved funding up to $1 million in potential costs that could incur as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.

The money would be allocated from the unspent general fund from previous years.

The ordinance also gives the city manager authority to close facilities and cancel events and meetings, while also authorizing law enforcement to enforce executive orders that bars and restaurants be closed expect for takeout and delivery.