Mankato City Council To Discuss Possible Face Mask Requirement Tonight

The Mankato City Council will discuss a possible face mask requirement during a special meeting Monday night.

The special session was scheduled during last week’s regular monthly council meeting, where council members voted to move forward with a discussion about mandatory masking in Mankato.

The agenda for the special meeting says the discussion will include consideration of an emergency ordinance, or creation of a campaign supporting and encouraging face coverings within places of public accommodation.”

If the city council decides to move forward with a face mask ordinance, a public hearing would first be scheduled.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public via the web or phone.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com