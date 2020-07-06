Mankato City Council to vote on face mask ordinance tonight

(Mankato, MN) – Face masks could be required in the city of Mankato starting Friday if the city council votes in favor of a proposed ordinance at a public hearing this evening.

The council voted to move forward with a possible mask requirement after discussion at a special council session on June 30th. The public hearing will give residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on mandatory masking.

The ordinance would require people three years old and older to wear masks in most shared public indoor spaces to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The virtual public hearing starts at 6 p.m. The public can view the agenda, join in the meeting, and register as a speaker online.