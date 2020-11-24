Mankato City Council votes to reduce liquor license fees

The Mankato City Council has voted to reduce liquor license fees for bars and restaurants struggling due to the pandemic.

The unanimous decision by the council at the November 23 meeting will reduce liquor license fees to $560 for 2020. Liquor serving restaurants typically pay $3,750 to $6,250 per year.

It’s the second time this year the city council has reduced license fees. On August 24th, a resolution was passed that reduced liquor license fees by 30%.

Bars and restaurants were ordered to close by Governor Tim Walz for four weeks beginning November 21 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It’s the second shutdown in Minnesota; the first occurring in March, lasting until May 18.