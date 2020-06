(Mankato, MN) – Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges announced his retirement at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Hentges told the council he would retire the position he’s held with the city for 25 years at the end of 2020. The council accepted his resignation, and Mayor Najwa Massad thanked him for his years of service.

A Georgia-based firm will be hired to recruit candidates nationwide, and oversee the hiring process.