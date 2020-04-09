Mankato city & school playgrounds close

(Mankato, MN) – The City of Mankato closed playgrounds earlier this week and Mankato Area Public Schools will follow suit.

City officials announced Tuesday that playground equipment at city parks, including basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, were closed due to the COVID-19 virus.

On Wednesday, MAPS Superintendent Paul Peterson announced schools would do the same, saying the closures were in the best interest of the public. School playground facilities will be closed by the end of the week, according to a news release.

Mankato city parks remain open for walking, biking, and hiking.