Mankato Civic Center searching for new partnership, name

(Mankato, MN) – After nineteen years, the partnership between the Mankato Civic Center and the Verizon Wireless Center will cease.

Beginning April 1, the original Mankato Civic Center name will be used until a new partnership is named.

“The city is entertaining proposals for the naming right opportunity and says it’s important to get the right fit. Though our naming rights agreement will end, we will continue to see revenue through cellular data and leases,” said City Manager Patrick Hentges. ”

The original agreement with Midwest Wireless generated more than $2 million dollars and is believed to be one of the first of its kind for a venue of its market size.

Since the original naming rights agreement, new amenities have been developed: the Grand Hall, the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel, and skyways.

According to Hentges, the civic center generates more than $42 million in economic impact annually, with around 350,000 people attending events.

