Mankato Clinic closes drive-thru screening, opens respiratory clinic

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Clinic has closed its drive-thru COVID-19 testing location on a recommendation by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The clinic announced the decision Wednesday afternoon. “MDH recommends discontinuing testing to prioritize healthcare resources to meet the needs of critically ill patients,” said a press release.

In response to the global pandemic, Mankato Clinic said it would designate the North Mankato Clinic as a Respiratory Clinic. Patients who have been screened through the clinic’s hotline at (507) 389-8548 will receive instructions on how to receive care at Mankato Clinic if medical care is necessary.

Patients with COVID-19 have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Muscle aches, headache, sore throat, or diarrhea are also common. Symptoms could appear 2-14 days after exposure.

“If symptoms are mild, we encourage you to treat yourself at home,” Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic Chief Medical Officer, said. “We understand that people may require medical attention. Rest assured, we are here to care for people who need care for this virus.”